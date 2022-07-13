Search

13 Jul 2022

Permission granted for glamping pods in town popular with Limerick families

Planning permission granted for glamping pods in town popular with Limerick families

Six new glamping pods have been given permission in Killaloe, Clare | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

13 Jul 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

PLANNING permission has been granted for six new glamping pods in a Clare town which is popular with Limerick families.

The application, which was made to Clare County Council in 2021, sought permission for six glamping pods and ancillary site works in Killaloe.

The backers of the project also asked for permission to build a toilet block, car parking area, vehicular access and to be granted access to a wastewater treatment plant.

Only one submission against the proposed development was received by the local authority and further information was sought by the council on October 19, 2021.

This requested a full Natura Impact study, a Flood Risk Assessment, an explanation as to why tree clearance duties had already commenced and why the applicant's home address in Kilkee, was not adjacent to the site in Killaloe.

Limerick councillors appeal to government to form special group to respond to grain shortage

The response by the applicants outlined that it was the ESB which had cleared trees for its own purposes. It also states that only one person from management will be on site at all times to welcome lodgers.

It also said that a bike shelter will be provided on site for guests and that the finish to the six pods will consist of black corrugated metal or a similar product with cedar or larch cladding and timber or aluclad windows and doors.

On June 7, 2022, conditional planning permission was officially granted to Elaine and Patrick Scanlon, to develop the two hectare site, located at Lackenbawn, Killaloe.

The conditions set out include mitigating any environmental impact to the area, the use of correct signage, sufficient wastewater treatment and a €6,354 contribution to Clare County Council to contribute towards the cost of public infrastructure.

It's not known when the glamping site will welcome its first visitors.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media