Search

09 Jun 2022

Food and beverage opportunity at busy Limerick Greenway hub

Food and beverage opportunity at busy Limerick Greenway hub

The Limerick Greenway at Ardagh, will provide food and drinks for visitors this summer

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

09 Jun 2022 7:30 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK council is seeking applications for a new snack and beverage kiosk at a busy Greenway hub.

Located along the 40km trail, plans are being put in place for the first service provision at the Limerick Greenway Hub at Ardagh, where vendors will sell hot and cold beverages with snacks.

Over 400,000 unique trips were recorded on the Greenway between July 1, 2021 and May 1, 2022.

“LCCC are at a technical design stage for the full development of the Station House at Ardagh and the kiosk is required as a temporary facility,” the application form reads.

The local authority, which will accept applications up until Friday, June 10, at 4pm, have also confirmed that portaloos will be located at Ardagh in the coming weeks.

A new pedestrian crossing has been constructed at the car park to link it to the village for safer access, a spokesperson added.

Interested parties are being advised there is no water/waste water connections at the site of the proposed kiosk at present and that any unit must be self-sufficient.

Enterprise hubs across Limerick get major funding boost

The council also wishes to inform the potential new unit owners that it must operate under the Leave No Trace anti-litter in public spaces initiative.

Applicants will be measured on three key criteria: quality and ambition of the proposal, offering and services as well as experience to date in food service and hospitality.

Interested parties must outline their vision as a vendor at the Ardagh hub, and detail how they plan to capture footfall and provide a service.

Details of the type of unit, signage, selection and pricing as well as supply chain details must also be added to the application.

The exact location of the hot beverages unit and signage is to be agreed with the council, while the proposed location is adjacent to the front of the Station House, facing the road into the site.

The successful candidate must be in a position to start trading from the week beginning June 27, 2022.

See limerick.ie for more details.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media