Food and beverage opportunity at busy Limerick Greenway hub

LIMERICK council is seeking applications for a new snack and beverage kiosk at a busy Greenway hub.

Located along the 40km trail, plans are being put in place for the first service provision at the Limerick Greenway Hub at Ardagh, where vendors will sell hot and cold beverages with snacks.

Over 400,000 unique trips were recorded on the Greenway between July 1, 2021 and May 1, 2022.

“LCCC are at a technical design stage for the full development of the Station House at Ardagh and the kiosk is required as a temporary facility,” the application form reads.

The local authority, which will accept applications up until Friday, June 10, at 4pm, have also confirmed that portaloos will be located at Ardagh in the coming weeks.

A new pedestrian crossing has been constructed at the car park to link it to the village for safer access, a spokesperson added.

Interested parties are being advised there is no water/waste water connections at the site of the proposed kiosk at present and that any unit must be self-sufficient.

The council also wishes to inform the potential new unit owners that it must operate under the Leave No Trace anti-litter in public spaces initiative.

Applicants will be measured on three key criteria: quality and ambition of the proposal, offering and services as well as experience to date in food service and hospitality.

Interested parties must outline their vision as a vendor at the Ardagh hub, and detail how they plan to capture footfall and provide a service.

Details of the type of unit, signage, selection and pricing as well as supply chain details must also be added to the application.

The exact location of the hot beverages unit and signage is to be agreed with the council, while the proposed location is adjacent to the front of the Station House, facing the road into the site.

The successful candidate must be in a position to start trading from the week beginning June 27, 2022.

See limerick.ie for more details.