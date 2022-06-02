Search

02 Jun 2022

Limerick town to stage Europe's largest single-day Charity Bungee Jump

Jessica Lawlor, organiser of Jump for Charity Askeaton

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

02 Jun 2022 3:00 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A BUNGEE jump fundraiser in one town will see more than 70 brave Limerick locals take the leap in support of Acquired Brain Injury Ireland (ABII) and Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention.

Askeaton will stage Europe’s largest single-day Charity Bungee Jump, taking place Saturday, June 4, at 1.30pm in the Top of the Town pub car park.

Hosted by John Sheahan, a total of 70 brave participants will make the 180 feet fall from a crane hoisted above the town.

Jessica Lawlor, Jump for Charity Askeaton organiser said:

“It all points towards an occasion that can be enjoyed by everyone, raise funds for two worthy benefactors and put the spotlight on mental health.”

A successful collection was hosted to support this fundraising drive at Centra, Askeaton on May 13.

It’s hoped that the two events together will raise some €20,000 to support the vital work of both charitable organisations.

In Pictures: Proud day all around as ribbon is cut at new Men’s Shed in Limerick suburb

Raffle tickets will be available for purchase, and for those looking to make a really special contribution, there are still some limited bungee jump spots available.

Richard O’ Donoghue TD and jockey Kevin Brouder will both be taking part in the charity jump.

Participants are required to raise funds to take part.

Every year in Ireland 19,000 people acquire a brain injury, resulting in life-altering, dramatic change.

Acquired Brain Injury Ireland (ABII) has been active in the Limerick community since 2003 and now serves brain injury survivors through a range of residential, community and day resource services.

ABII Local Services Manager in Limerick expressed his gratitude to the team in their efforts to raise vital funds to support our work.

“Every day we see the life-changing impact of brain injury on individuals and families, but we also see how the right rehabilitation services can help them make extraordinary strides.

“Everyone taking part in the event this Saturday is playing a role in rebuilding lives after brain injury," he concluded.

Local News

