17 May 2022

Limerick Cranberries star releases brand new debut single

Mell Peck and Noel Hogan pictured

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

17 May 2022 4:28 PM

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

THE CRANBERRIES star Noel Hogan has teamed up with a new singer-songwriter for what promises to be an exciting new long-term musical partnership.

Following two years of a long-distance collaboration, the Grammy nominated guitarist, co-founder and songwriter with The Cranberries is announcing his most exciting project to date with Brazilian singer Mell Peck, as together they release their first single ‘Prison’ as The Puro. 

The Puro combines Hogan's trademark guitar sound with Peck's authentic vocal style, a voice filled with an essence of life oozing in powerful emotions. 

'Prison' will be released on the Latin American ForMusic label on May 8.

"My style of writing has not changed dramatically since the early days of our first album. 

"If Dolores was still with us today this would be very much in the style of a song I would compose. Mell has the pure vocal ability and sound that cranberries’ fans associate with us,” said Hogan.

As co-writer and composer with Dolores on The Cranberries’ numerous hits, the urge to continue creating music has never left Hogan.

Having heard the Brazilian singer’s work on YouTube he decided to get in touch. 

For her part, Peck had been composing her own songs from a very young age and was equally excited about the possibility of working together.

“Noel sent me one of his songs so I could write the lyrics. I was so excited that I composed and recorded the song in two days," she said.

The first hint of the Hogan/Peck project occurred quietly on New Year's Day 2022. The Puro unveiled a simple lyrics video for their sublime song 'With Keys' ('Com Chaves').  Vastly experienced in the ebbs and flows of the music industry, Hogan is philosophical about The Puro unveiling new music to the world.   

With some 50 million global record sales with The Cranberries as well as numerous side-projects, Noel Hogan brings a quiet confidence to the architecture of these new songs. 

Mell Peck writes openly about her feelings, her life experiences, to construct songs that are truthful and authentic.

Both Noel Hogan and Mell Peck are keen to perform the songs of The Puro live. 

"The Puro was undertaken for the music that both Mell and I like. So, if you like it, that’s great. There’s lots more," Hogan concluded.

