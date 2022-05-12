Leading Limerick software firm makes major acquisition

A LEADING global software company in Limerick is due to significantly increase its workforce following a new “strategic acquisition.”

Castletroy based Advanced Manufacturing Control Systems (AMC) has agreed to acquire German company Quentic, a leading software solution provider, for an undisclosed amount.

This will be the cloud-based software and vehicle technology supplier’s fourth acquisition in the last 12 months and will see its workforce increase from 250 to a total of 1,000.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the coming weeks.

Jimmy Martin, CEO of AMCS stressed that both companies are “very aligned” with the mission to drive an environmentally sustainable future.

“A net zero carbon future depends on a very connected and circular approach across the supply chain,” he stated.

With this acquisition, AMCS will be positioned to broaden its expertise in the environmental services industry globally and continue to expand its customer base.

With a combined 4,000 customers supported by now over 1,000 employees, AMCS is on a trajectory to achieve run rate revenues greater than €180m by the end of the year.

Today, Quentic provides a holistic and modular software as a service solution to manage all tasks and processes related to environmental, health, safety, and quality management (EHSQ) as well as corporate responsibility-related areas in environment, social and governance (ESG).

“We have built Quentic on the values of making a meaningful contribution to people, society and the environment”, Markus Becker, CEO of Quentic said.

“Together with AMCS, the Quentic management team will continue to shape the future,” he concluded.