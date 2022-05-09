Search

09 May 2022

Limerick hosting international 'commuter city' electric bus test

The International Bus of the Year Award test drive programme is taking place in Limerick city this week

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

09 May 2022 3:00 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK is playing host to an international electric bus test which could see the acceleration of a renewable only city bus fleet in the near future.

Representatives and vehicles from five global bus manufacturers are taking part in the Bus Euro Test 2022 and select the winner of the International Bus of the Year 2023 (IBOY).

Five electric buses arrived in Limerick city on Monday, May 9, for a week-long test drive programme and assessment by 23 pan-European members of the International Bus/Coach of the Year Jury.

The event is hosted by leading Irish publication Fleet Bus & Coach magazine.

All of the buses being adjudicated are 'city commuter' buses, the type operated on city services, carrying a mixture of seated and standing passengers.

These are fully electric vehicles, emitting zero emission into the atmosphere.

Nominated brands as part of the showcase and test include emission-free vehicles from Volvo Bus, Mercedes-Benz, MAN, Karsan and Higer.

Each year the event is hosted by a different IBOY jury member in a European city.

As part of the selection process for this year’s staging, Ireland and Limerick scored high due to its proximity of the Ardnacrusha Hydro Electric station to the City, a source of clean emission-free energy.

On Tuesday, May 10, the jury members and representatives from the bus brands will attend a reception at Mayor's Daniel Butler’s office.

