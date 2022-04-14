Future plans outlined for Limerick's newest university in historic meeting

LIMERICK’S newest university marked a historic meeting as its governing body convened for the first time to discuss its new ambitious four-year strategic plan.

The Technological University of the Shannon’s (TUS) expanded governing body convened for the first time this week at the university’s Athlone campus.

The inaugural meeting follows its designation as Ireland’s first cross-regional university and third technological university on October 1, 2021.

Speaking at the meeting, TUS President Professor Vincent Cunnane said TUS’s Governing Body would “guide, shape and define” the university’s “bright and ambitious” future.

“TUS is an agile and adaptable university, with the capabilities and talent to advance higher education in Ireland,” he stressed.

The future focus, he said, is to respond to industrial needs, and, ultimately, strengthen the regions’ social, cultural and economic fabric.

Professor Cunnane stated that TUS has commenced the process of developing its new strategic plan, a four-year roadmap that will underpin its future direction and priorities.

International consultancy firm Mazars has been appointed to assist the technological university and its governing body in this endeavour.

TUS Governing Body Chair Josephine Feehily said the strategic plan for TUS includes “an ambitious yet achievable vision of what the university would look like in the years to come.”

“Tremendous work has gone on behind the scenes at all levels of the organisation since TUS was established over six months ago,” she said.

Ms Feehily referenced the detail of work entailed, from the integration of systems to the roll-out of the new brand.

“Now, our expanded Governing Body in place, we look forward to supporting and steering the development of TUS in the challenging but exciting journey ahead,” she added.