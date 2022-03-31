Search

31 Mar 2022

Review of Bus Éireann operations in Limerick city to be carried out

A review of Bus Éireann's operations in Limerick city is due to be carried out by Limerick City and County Council

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

31 Mar 2022 9:00 PM

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

THE COUNCIL has confirmed that a review of Bus Éireann’s operations in Limerick city is due to be carried out.

Director of Service at Limerick City and County Council Brian Kennedy informed that the local authority has been liaising with the national transport provider.

The update was issued following a query asking if the council could speak with the National Transport Authority to prioritise bus enhancements for the Condell Road and Coonagh area.

Mr Kennedy stressed that the Limerick Shannon Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (LSMATS) does not deal with bus service scheduling or timetabling directly.

He confirmed the audit of Bus Eireann operations which is to be carried out and stated that a direct representation would be made with the NTA regarding the Condell Road and Coonagh area.

