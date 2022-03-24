Search

24 Mar 2022

Road traffic collision on Limerick border leaves man seriously injured

Road traffic collision on Limerick border leaves man seriously injured

The single-vehicle collision took place on the Clare/Limerick border shortly before 10am

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

24 Mar 2022 4:45 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

GARDAÍ have confirmed reports of a single-car road traffic collision on the Clare/Limerick border.

The incident took place this morning shortly before 10am between The Old Cratloe Road and Carrig Hill, close to Meelick.

A spokesperson from Henry Street Garda Station said that the collision involved a man in his 40s.

WATCH: Inspirational young people are honoured with Limerick Garda Youth Awards

It is believed that the man, who collided with a ditch having lost control of his van, has been seriously injured.

Three units from Limerick Fire Service also attended the scene, leaving at 10am and returning to base by midday.

Gardaí in Limerick were unable to confirm if a road closure established following the incident, is still in place.

