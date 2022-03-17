In Pictures: Limerick village hosts family-fun 6k to begin St Patrick's Day

THERE was an early start to St Patrick's Day in Croom where a 6k family-fun run/walk took place.
Large crowds of men, women, children (and dogs) gathered at the Community Centre ahead of the 9.30am start.
The event was organised by Croom Community Development Association and participants enjoyed some light refreshments after completing the route which took them around the village.
Jake Whelan, a pupil at Corpus Christi NS in Moyross, is looking forward to the St Patrick's Day celebrations | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
