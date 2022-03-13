Search

13 Mar 2022

Councillors seek to progress Limerick Greenway repair works

The Limerick Greenway opened last summer following a multi-million euro upgrade

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

13 Mar 2022 7:45 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

COUNCILLORS in West Limerick are eager for works associated with the Greenway to be completed by the start of the summer season.

Three queries were sent by local representatives at a recent sitting of the Newcastle West Municipal District, which would see adjacent infrastructure to the 40km countryside amenity improved.

The first, submitted by Cllr Liam Galvin, asked the council to repair the floor of the bridge crossing the Greenway at Bill Kelly’s next to Devon Station Road, in Templeglentan West.

The Fine Gael representative said: “The stone inside the bridge is like something you have never seen before, it is absolutely wonderful.”

He stressed that due to flooding, the cobblestone floor carries and that erosion is now taking place beneath the limestone flooring.

“There is a danger that if it continues in the fashion that it is, we are in danger of losing a wonderful piece of architecture,” the Cathaoirleach expressed.

Limerick City and County Council said that they will examine the location outlined when the water levels in the watercourse drop.

New link to Kerry an added boost for Limerick Greenway

The second query, submitted by Cllr Jerome Scanlan, questioned the progress of the provision of a footpath extension from Upper Churchtown towards the Greenway at Daar Bridge.

The council responded to the request by stating that “this footpath will be considered for works in 2022 subject to funding and to the landowner’s agreement”

Cllr Galvin also appealed to the council to submit an application to extend a footpath at Dalton’s Cross out to Abbeyfeale, an area which he described as “neglected” and “a very important part of the infrastructure of the Greenway.”

“It does need a footpath out there. There are people staying in guest houses by the Greenway there that are being given flashlights to find their way at night,” he concluded.

