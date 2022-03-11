In pictures: Limerick school hosts annual talent show following easing of Covid-19 restrictions

FOLLOWING the recent easing of Covid-19 restrictions, Scoil Pól in Kifinane hosted its annual talent show.
Among those who showcased their talents for family, friends and fellow-students were senior and junior members of Ballyhoura Comhaltas.
For more photos click 'Next'
Kind-hearted twins Iris and Mabel O’Toole, both eight years old, outside the Model School in O'Connell Avenue | Picture: Adrian Butler
Minister Eamon Ryan in conversation with Limerick schoolchildren before biking across the Shannon Bridge
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.