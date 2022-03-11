In pictures: Cycle for Sick Children hits the road again for a post-restrictions charity ride

OVER 1OO cyclists took to the roads of Limerick last weekend to take part in the annual Cycle for Sick Children.

This the 20th year of the cycle, organised by Pat Nolan, and this year it was in aid of the Mid-West School for the Deaf.

The C4SC cycling group have held a number of charity cycles and have previously raised funds for Cliona's Foundation, Milford Hospice and Irish Cancer Society.

This year's beneficiaries are set to receive €3,200 thanks to the challenge taken on by the cyclists on Saturday, March 5.

Mr Nolan said all the participants had a fantastic day and were bathed in sunshine from beginning to end.

The 50km cycle kicked off at 10am from Kinsella's Bar, Thomondgate and made its way to Parteen, Ardnacrusha and Killaloe.

Participants then returned in reverse order stopping off at The Lakeside Hotel in Killaloe for tea and coffee on the way back.

Mr Nolan also thanked the staff at The Lakeside Hotel for their support on the day.

The C4SC cycling club has over 100 members and organises leisure trips and fundraising runs throughout the year.

The group hasn't held a fundraising cycle since 2019 due to Covid-19 and they were delighted to get back on the road for a good cause.

Pat says all the funds raised will go towards helping the Mid-West School for the Deaf purchase vital equipment for their work.

The Mid-West School for the Deaf was founded in 1979 in Limerick and in 1998 President Mary McAleese opened a new purpose-built school in Our Lady’s of Lourdes School grounds at Rosbrien.

The school currently caters for early intervention pupils, primary and post-primary Deaf and Hard of Hearing Students in the Mid-West.

Students are taught orally or through sign language, where appropriate.