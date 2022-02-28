Search

28 Feb 2022

Ideas Box for Limerick kids launched thanks to innovative nine year old

Ideas Box for Limerick kids launched thanks to innovative nine year old

Cllr Daniel Butler, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick pictured with Olivia Chan who came up with the idea box Pic: Don Moloney

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

28 Feb 2022 7:30 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A SUGGESTION by a nine-year-year-old Limerick schoolgirl has prompted the Mayor to create a special Idea’s Box for children.

During Culture Night, Olivia Chan took part in Children’s Speaker’s Corner, during which she proposed there should be a suggestion box open so that the children of Limerick could post their ideas, which they feel will make a better Limerick for all.

Mayor Daniel Butler met with the third class pupil at St Paul’s National School in Dooradoyle  and is now delighted to announce that an Ideas Box, specifically for primary school children has been opened.

The Ideas Box will be online via the Council’s online portal MyPoint and will be open for the month of March.

The Mayor has written to all primary schools across the city and county asking them to take part and is calling on parents and guardians to discuss the project with their children and make suggestions.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler said: "I was taken by how passionate Olivia was about Limerick and her drive to ensure that young people have a say in the future of the city and county."

In Pictures: Parteen School launch new look website

"It is wonderful that young people are concerned about their localities and we need to ensure that we listen to them and act on their ideas. This project shows how democracy at a very local level works and how, even one child can make a difference."

Olivia Chan said: "Last year I went to the Children’s Speaking Corner, the theme was ‘If I was the Mayor…’, and I thought of this idea.

"Children come up with brilliant ideas and they just need a voice and someone to listen to them. And children can think clearer than grown-ups who sometimes over complicate things."

“I feel really happy and excited to see what all the children of Limerick come up with to make Limerick a better place.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media