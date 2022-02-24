Search

24 Feb 2022

Gardai seek new recruits from Limerick

editorial image

The recruitment campaign is the first for several years

Reporter:

David Hurley

24 Feb 2022 8:30 AM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI have launched a new recruitment campaign and are urging people in Limerick to consider applying to join the force.

The campaign, in partnership with the Public Appointments Service, remains open for applications until 3pm on Wednesday, March 16.

"We are trying to engage and encourage as many diverse groupings within our society to join. If you are of good character, aged between 18 and 34 years and have suitable educational, medical and physical requirements you are eligible to join, all of this information is on publicjobs.ie," said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Potential applicants are being advised of several changes compared to previous recruitment campaigns.

"For instance the Irish language is no longer required, you must be fluent in Irish or English or both. Huge changes have been made to the uniform and dress code policy and this may be of particular interest to our diverse and minority communities," added Sgt Leetch.

Celia Holman Lee has her say on new Garda uniform

The new garda policy includes information about the carrying of religious articles of faith, the wearing of certain items and gender identity and wearing the uniform.

The recruitment competition - the first for several years - is being supported by an advertising campaign under the slogan 'The Difference is You'.

The Department of Justice budget for 2022 provides for the recruitment of up to 1,200 gardaí and support staff this year.

