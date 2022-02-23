Search

23 Feb 2022

Limerick set to benefit from new €180 million Regional Enterprise Plan

Limerick set to benefit from new €180 million Regional Enterprise Plan

Reporter:

Leader reporter

23 Feb 2022 8:30 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THE Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler has welcomed the launch of the new Mid-West Regional Enterprise Plan which is aimed at boosting regional enterprise development. 

The government has launched the plan, which is designed to generate projects which create jobs and help companies to grow in Limerick and across the region. 

The plan has been developed by a Regional Steering Committee, chaired in the Mid-West by Professor Eamonn Murphy and including the Enterprise Agencies, Local Enterprise Offices, the Local Authorities, Regional Assembly, higher and further education bodies and local industry leaders among others.  

The new Mid-West plan contains a number of key strategic objectives to be delivered over the next two-and-a-half years. 

The new Regional Enterprise Development Fund (REDF) will have up to €180million in funding (nationally) to support the development and implementation of collaborative and innovative projects that can enable and sustain enterprise and employment growth in the regions.

Limerick based crime series receives several nominations at prestigious film and television awards

Over the lifetime of the previous plan (2017 to 2020) the Mid-West region secured over €16m in funding across eight projects including the ENGINE Collaboration Centre in Limerick city, Future Mobility Campus in Shannon, National BioEconomy Campus in Tipperary and regionally based business clusters in the Aerospace and Social Enterprise sectors. 

Welcoming the launch of the new Plan, Cllr Daniel Butler said: “This plan lays the foundations for the development of enterprise right across Limerick and the wider region. It will help us to capitalise on our strengths to provide a meaningful return on the investment, so that Limerick and the mid-west can continue to be seen as innovators and risk-takers.” 

Dr Pat Daly, Chief Executive of Limerick City and County Council added: “I welcome the publication of this new Mid-West Regional Enterprise Plan which will ensure that the mid-west becomes a leading region for innovation and digital technology while becoming Ireland’s leading sustainable low carbon region and I particularly welcome the commitments in the plan to develop the social enterprise sector and specific job creation initiatives for areas with high unemployment’’. 

