Limerick Council issue warning as Storm Eunice approaches Ireland

LIMERICK City and County Council have issued a warning as Storm Eunice approaches Ireland.

There is a Status Orange wind warning in place for Limerick tomorrow between 3am and 11am with severe and damaging winds expected.

Winds will reach speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts up to 130 km/h and there will also be some coastal flooding, especially at high tide.

The council are asking people to limit their travel to necessary journeys only during this period.

People in areas vulnerable to tidal flooding should take necessary measures as normal as flooding may occur.

Council Emergency Services and Maintenance Crews are on standby for emergencies or critical road issues.

For the safety of staff and the public non-urgent responses will be addressed in daylight hours when storm conditions allow.

For reporting of road maintenance issues (fallen trees, flooded roads etc.) for out of hours please contact 061-417833 providing details of the location and issue.

For issues during working hours you can contact Limerick City and County Council at any of our district offices or on 061-556000.