Search

17 Feb 2022

Limerick Council issue warning as Storm Eunice approaches Ireland

Limerick Council issue warning as Storm Eunice approaches Ireland

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

17 Feb 2022 4:21 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK City and County Council have issued a warning as Storm Eunice approaches Ireland. 

There is a Status Orange wind warning in place for Limerick tomorrow between 3am and 11am with severe and damaging winds expected. 

Winds will reach speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts up to 130 km/h and there will also be some coastal flooding, especially at high tide.

The council are asking people to limit their travel to necessary journeys only during this period.

People in areas vulnerable to tidal flooding should take necessary measures as normal as flooding may occur.

Met Éireann updates weather warning for Limerick as Storm Eunice approaches

Council Emergency Services and Maintenance Crews are on standby for emergencies or critical road issues.

For the safety of staff and the public non-urgent responses will be addressed in daylight hours when storm conditions allow.

For reporting of road maintenance issues (fallen trees, flooded roads etc.) for out of hours please contact 061-417833 providing details of the location and issue.

For issues during working hours you can contact Limerick City and County Council at any of our district offices or on 061-556000.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media