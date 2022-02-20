Search

20 Feb 2022

New exhibition at the Belltable to celebrate the women of Limerick

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

20 Feb 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A NEW photographic exhibition celebrating the women of Limerick will take place at the Belltable next month. 

Women from the Inside explores what it means to be a woman living in the city in 2022 and captures the diversity of the feminine through an unconventional and candid lense.

Artists Clara Planelles, Maria McSweeney, Clara McSweeney and, Jane Fraser came together to facilitate this project. 

Over 30 women from Limerick city took part displaying a range of backgrounds, ages, and ethnicities participated in this project.

The exhibition attempts to capture the ways in which we connect with our feminine power and beauty beyond the rigid standards imposed on us by mass media and societal norms.

Louise Loves: Major art exhibition opens in Limerick

 Artist Clara Planelles said: I have always been curious to understand what it means to "be feminine". Is it a social imposition? An internal feeling? Something biological?

"That's why I decided to start this project to work together with other women in search of women to show women."

The exhibition runs from March 8 to 24 in the foyer of the Belltable.

This project was supported and funded by the Arts council of Irelands Agility Award and the Belltable Limerick.

