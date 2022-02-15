Limerick school to take part in childhood reading initiative

A LIMERICK school are taking part in a childhood reading initiative that involves 64 schools across Ireland.

Over 1,900 pupils sixth class will receive a book based on Irish Traveller storytelling tradition in partnership with Children’s Books Ireland and Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

The initiative will see copies of Why the Moon Travels donated to children at schools across the country including St. John the Baptist Boys National School in Garryowen.

Why the Moon Travels is a collection of folk tales rooted in the oral tradition of the Irish Traveller community collected by Oein DeBhairduin and beautifully illustrated by Leanne McDonagh.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Foley said: "I am delighted to be launching the ROAD Forward initiative here in Tralee.

"Introducing children to reading at a young age is crucial and initiatives like this go a long way to fostering an appetite for reading in our schools.

"It is said that books are uniquely portable magic and this initiative will transport a myriad of Irish children and young people into a world of Irish folk and fantasy through the power of reading.”

“‘Why the Moon Travels’ which preserves and showcases the wonderful oral tradition of the Irish Traveller community. I hope all the pupils receiving a copy of this book enjoy it and share with their friends and families the unique tales it captures.”

Speaking of the initiative, Enterprise’s Managing Director for Ireland, Brendan Grieve, said: "Enterprise has a long-standing relationship with communities across Ireland and we continue to support this through initiatives such as ROAD Forward, which stands for Respect, Opportunity, Achievement and Diversity.

"These are values that are central to everything we do at Enterprise. We’re incredibly proud to partner with Children’s Books Ireland and are grateful to Norma Foley for supporting today’s launch.

"It’s a brilliant book, which I hope will give a lot to the pupils. As a father of four, I understand the positive impact that a love of reading can have on children and the opportunities that it can bring as both a source of pleasure and empowerment.

"I hope the children enjoy Why the Moon Travels and that it helps to foster a life-long love of the written word."