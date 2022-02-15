Limerick GAA secure funding for €500,000 training base in former city secondary school

MINISTER of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD made a site visit to Limerick GAA's newest facility this Monday.

Last Friday, €241,296 was allocated to Limerick GAA for its new project at the former St Endas Campus at Kilmallock Road in the city under the government's Sports Capital and Equipment Programme.

"It is great to have secured this funding from the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme and we are also indebted to the Limerick & Clare Education & Training Board for the long-term use of the facility in St Endas. This is a €500,000 project and this funding will break the back of it. We will now source the remainder from benefactors and our own resources. The quicker we can bring this to fruition the better for all involved with Limerick GAA," Limerick GAA chairman John Cregan told the Limerick Leader.

Almost five years ago Limerick GAA secured a long term lease for the playing pitches and sports complex in the former secondary school, which closed in early 2015. The Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board (LCETB) are now operational in the former school buildings, with Limerick GAA utilising the playing pitches and some offices.

In recent years Limerick inter-county underage teams have trained on the pitches, while the meeting rooms have also been used by inter-county squads for video analysis and team meetings.

"It's a badly needed additional facility for Limerick GAA. Especially at this time of the year when there is a strain to secure training bases for our inter-county GAA teams and particularly flood-lit pitches. The development of St Endas will be a huge boost to us and especially when the flood-lighting is in place," outlined the chairman.

Among the Limerick GAA plans for the facility are new dressing rooms, ball wall, pitch upgrade works and flood-lights. At present St Endas has one full size pitch and two juvenile pitches.

"We are also keen to be able to facilitate our colleagues in Limerick Camogie and Ladies Football and these additional facilities will assist us in that regard," added the GAA chairman.

This Monday, Minister Chambers was given a tour of the facility by Limerick GAA chairman John Cregan, Secretary Mike O'Riordan and Croke Park delegate Paul Foley.

Minister of State for Skills and Further Education Niall Collins and LCETB officials Paul Patton, Triona Lynch and Phil Roche were also in attendance.

Limerick GAA playing pitches in St Endas Complex