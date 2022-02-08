Limerick college to provide free period products to students

A LIMERICK college has announced that they will provide students with free period products to help address the issue of period poverty.

Mary Immaculate College have teamed up with their Student's Union (MISU) following on from the success of the Period Poverty Awareness Week in October.

According to Any Time of the Month, a student led social enterprise working to achieve period justice in Ireland, one in three students will experience period poverty.

Furthermore, they report that 75% of those who have periods have worn period products for longer than the recommended time due to financial or accessibility issues, which could lead to health difficulties.

Speaking of the importance of recognising the issue was President of MISU, Róisín Burke: “Period poverty affects a significant number of third level students, with many students not even realising that they are experiencing it.

"It is a very real and significant issue that warrants a necessary conversation. We are delighted to have the opportunity to start this conversation, by partnering with MIC to provide period products free of charge on MIC campuses.

"The availability of these products, which are environmentally friendly, will help alleviate the strain caused by period poverty and ensure equity of access.”

Welcoming the initiative was Vice-President of Governance and Strategy at MIC, Professor Gary O’Brien: “MIC is delighted to continue its excellent partnership with MISU in identifying the causes and realities of student poverty and addressing these together.

"This is an issue that has become acute with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and our shared commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion calls for proactive and well-coordinated responses, such as the action to make period products freely available to our student community.

"I would like to acknowledge and commend the leadership shown by the President and Vice-President of MISU in proposing a collaborative approach to this initiative which the College readily agreed to as a crucial contribution to our work to ensure all students enjoy equal opportunities to participate in the high-quality learning experience for which MIC is known.”