30 Jan 2022

Limerick Lifelong Learning Festival returns this May

Yvonne Lane, Learning Limerick and Cllr Daniel Butler, Mayor of Limerick City and County. PIC: Farhan Saeed

Frances Watkins

30 Jan 2022 3:34 PM

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

THE LIMERICK Lifelong Learning Festival is returning with its first in person events in two years. 

The theme of this year’s festival is Learn Something New in 2022 and will be held from May 23 to 29.

Celebrating its 12th anniversary, this year’s festival marks a celebration of lifelong learning and promotes learning in Limerick through a wide variety of creative, enjoyable and informative events.

Learning Limerick is now accepting submissions from event organisers wishing to take part in the festival.

Learning Limerick is looking forward to returning to in-person events this year and having a hybrid festival, including both face-to-face and online events.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s festival theme, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler said: “I invite everyone to take on this learning challenge.

"What are you going to learn this year? Perhaps take up a new hobby or skill? And further your lifelong learning journey. Limerick Lifelong Learning Festival has something for everyone.

"The festival offers a range of activities that includes dance, art, health and science, business and developing career options.”

He continued: “Many festival events are held in local communities. In many cases, it is these learning events hosted in local neighbourhoods and familiar surroundings that can offer learners the opportunity to take that vital first step back into education and learning.

"Whether you are learning to develop skills or to grow your career, the festival celebrates lifelong learning and can have a real impact on both your professional and personal development.”

Eimear Brophy, Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board, and Chair of Learning Limerick said: “As proud members of UNESCO’s Global Network of Learning Cities, we are delighted to be holding our 12th annual Lifelong Learning Festival in May this year.

"As a Learning City-Region we want to encourage and promote lifelong learning to all our citizens across all age groups and sectors throughout the region.

"The importance of learning throughout life for all individuals is vital if we are to meet the challenges of a workplace environment that is changing dramatically.”

Local News

