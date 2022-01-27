Walk in vaccination clinics continue in Limerick this weekend

WALK IN vaccination clinics will continue in Limerick over the coming days for anyone over the age of 16.

Walk in booster clinics are open today Thursday from 1pm to 7pm for anyone aged between 16 and 29 at Scoil Carmel.

Those who need a a first or second dose of the vaccine can also attend this clinic today.

On Saturday January 29, the three vaccination centres in Limerick, Clare and Tipperary will be open from 8:30am to 7pm for boosters and dose one or two.

For a scheduled Booster appointment, the SwiftQueue online booking system is open to anyone aged 16 years and older here. https://bit.ly/3qfRcbs

For scheduled primary Dose 1 vaccinations, the online portal is open here for parents/guardians to register children aged 5-15 years, and for anyone aged 16 and older.

A statement from the UL Hospitals Group said :"In view of the relaxation of pandemic restrictions, we urge people to avail of these walk-in clinics, whether they have yet to receive their primary doses, or if they are eligible for the booster dose, and protect themselves, their families and communities against COVID-19. "