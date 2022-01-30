Search

30 Jan 2022

Limerick Senator fills key Human Rights position in Europe

Limerick Senator fills key Human Rights position in Europe

Senator Paul Gavan was elected as Vice President of the Committee on Migration, Refugees and Displaced Persons at the Council of Europe's Parliamentary Assembly.

Cian Ó Broin

30 Jan 2022 4:30 PM

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK Senator advocating for human rights has filled a key related position in Europe.

Senator Paul Gavan was elected as Vice President of the Committee on Migration, Refugees and Displaced Persons at the Council of Europe’s Parliamentary Assembly earlier this week. 

The Sinn Fein senator, who lives in Castleconnell, has served as a member of the Committee since 2018.

He has consistently called for greater action to halt the mass drownings of human beings in the Mediterranean and highlighted the rights of children subject to immigration detention. 

“As regards the EU’s relationship with so called third countries, the EU’s silence over rights violations at Sudan, Libya, Egypt, Turkey and Morocco are deafening, and needs to be highlighted,” he told a Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe recently.

