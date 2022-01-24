Johnson & Johnson donate to new University of Limerick technology course

JOHNSON & JOHNSON have announced their donation to one of the University of Limerick's newest technology courses.

The company have donated to UL's new Immersive Software Engineering (ISE) programme to help advance the research capacity of the programme.

The groundbreaking course takes a highly innovative approach to the development of computer science talent.

Students are taught in a studio-based environment by research-leaders and they will spend half of their time in paid placements with multiple companies, achieving Masters level in just four years.

The course, which commences in September 2022, will help to enable the next generation of software engineers.

The financial commitment from Johnson & Johnson comes at a time when Leaving Certificate students across Ireland are beginning to consider their CAO choices.

Harvey Duthie, CEO of the UL Foundation paid tribute to the company for its generosity and support for the ISE Programme.

He said: “Johnson & Johnson’s support for the ISE course will go a long way towards helping us realise our ambition of being a centre of excellence for educating the next generation of software engineers.

"Twelve months ago, this course was just an idea. Now, with companies like Johnson & Johnson committing their support, we have been able to transform that idea into a realistic option for students when they are considering their CAO options for next year.”

Professor Tiziana Margaria, Chair of Software Systems at UL and Program co-director of ISE, said: “We are proud to call Johnson & Johnson an ally in our mission.

"Their joining our list of sponsors further strengthens our research capabilities and is a strong signal for the impact that Immersive Software Engineering has in Ireland and beyond."

She continued: "We look forward to continued collaboration over the coming years with their top experts to create and apply the software development tools and techniques of tomorrow.

"By joining forces with companies like Johnson & Johnson I am confident that our ISE Programme graduates will be best positioned for future success.”

Professor Stephen Kinsella, Program co-director of ISE, said “Ireland’s economy needs people who can take ideas and make them real if it is to prosper in the 21st Century. ISE helps create those people.

"ISE graduates will be the most sought after software engineers in Europe. They will enhance companies, they will start their own companies, they will be people who not only change the game, but invent new ones.”