University of Limerick confirms departure of Chief Operating Officer

THE Chief Operating Officer and Registrar at University of Limerick is to leave his position at the end of this month, it has been confirmed.

Gerry O’Brien, a member of UL’s Executive Committee, has tendered his resignation to take effect from January 31. He is also a former deputy president.

Members of the UL Governing Authority were informed of his departure late on Monday night and the wider UL community was informed in an email which was circulated at lunchtime this Tuesday.

“On behalf of the campus community, I would like to thank Gerry for his time and commitment to the University and wish him the very best for the future,” wrote UL President Professor Kerstin Mey.

In his role as Chief Operating Officer, Mr O’Brien has specific responsibility for a number of key services at UL including Buildings & Estates, Information Technology; UL Sport and Plassey Campus Centre which is the main commercial arm of the University.

He also has responsibility for a number of key strategic projects including implementation of the University’s new digital strategy; the transformation of the City Campus into a significant landmark development and overseeing the University’s role in the Strategic Development Zone on the North Campus.

Factoring in annual leave, Mr O’Brien’s last day working at UL will be this Friday, January 14.

UL has declined to comment any further on his departure.