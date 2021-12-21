Englishman faces life sentence for murdering champion Limerick boxer

AN ENGLISHMAN man who used his jeep to repeatedly run over Limerick boxing champion Kevin Sheehy will be formally sentenced to life imprisonment later today.

Last week, Logan Jackson, aged 31, of Longford Road, Coventry, England was found guilty, by a jury, of murdering the 20-year-old at Hyde Road, Limerick in the early hours of July 1, 2019.

Throughout the Central Criminal Court trial, he had pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to Mr Sheehy's manslaughter.

However, the jury agreed with the prosecution's case that Mr Jackson had deployed his UK-registered Mitsubishi Shogun jeep as a murder weapon "as sure and as clear" as if it was a gun or a knife.

The 10 jurors took just two hours and 30 minutes to unanimously reject a defence of provocation put forward by Jackson, who had told gardai that he felt "intimidated and provoked" after he claimed "three big fellas" threatened him and his cousin outside a house party.

The defendant, who has "some family connections" in Limerick, claimed that the men had attacked his 4x4 and that one of them had "whacked" his cousin and he had felt scared.

However, he also admitted to gardai that he was not under threat when he pulled out in the vehicle and "was angry and drinking" at the time.

The jury accepted the prosecution's case that Jackson had "thundered" his jeep into the 20-year-old before driving over him three times at speed.

Sportsman Kevin Sheehy (pictured below) was repeatedly run over by the vehicle and died as a result of multiple injuries, including a "catastrophic skull fracture".

His body was found lying on the road at about 4.40am after he had attended a house party to celebrate the Munster hurling final match between Limerick and Tipperary.

Before the mandatory life sentence is imposed, members of Mr Sheehy's family will have an opportunity to make a victim impact statement to the court about the impact Kevin's death has had on their lives.