Search

19 Dec 2021

Iarnród Éireann staff in Limerick support local charity through wellbeing challenge

Let Sarsfield ride to new concourse at Limerick's Colbert Station

Workers at Colbert Station raised €2,000 for Cliona's Foundation

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

A TEAM of Iarnród Éireann workers at Limerick's Colbert station finished third in a Wellbeing Charity Challenge which was run by the company to raise money for charity.

The Team - Loco About Fitness -  were pipped to the top spot but finished ahead of more than 100 teams from around the Iarnród Éireann network. 

The challenge saw teams compete to clock up as many minutes of activity as possible over a four-week period.

Competing in teams of between three and six people, the challenge saw more than 500 employees walking, running, hiking, swimming and much more in a bid to be crowned champions and, more importantly, raise money for their chosen charities.

The Limerick team, led by Gareth Howard, raised an amazing €2,000 for Cliona’s Foundation - a charity that provides financial assistance to families with critically and terminally ill children.

Limerick company makes festive donation to three charities

Other members of the team were Pat Roche, Derek Cremin, Ross Flanagan, and Richard Dempsey -  all from Colbert Station.

The challenge was part of a wellbeing initiative created by Iarnród Éireann’s Wellbeing Programme Manager, Sharon Daly, who is aiming to get employees heart healthy and happy.

Commenting on the initiative, she said: “It was fantastic to see such huge interest in the first year of the Team Wellbeing Charity Challenge with over 500 employees across the organisation taking part. The level of enthusiasm has been great, but more than that is the commitment from people to look after their health and wellbeing and really push themselves out of their comfort zone. And to know that four great charities are going to benefit from this initiative is fantastic.”

The total amount of money donated to charities through the initiative was €10,000.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media