Nine Limerick students awarded scholarships for Mary Immaculate College

NINE STUDENTS from Limerick have been awarded scholarships from Mary Immaculate College (MIC) in recognition of their impressive Leaving Cert results.

Ciara Brouder from Ardagh, Meg O'Connor from Knockaderry, Sadhbh O'Leary from Ennis Road, Adam Stapleton from Ballyneety, Bruff's Katie Ryan, Kate Cusack from Kildimo, Michael Murphy from Patrickswell, Manister's Fiona Conheady and Áine Nolan from Rathkeale were among 47 first year MIC students to be celebrated by the College.

The scholarships are valued at €2,000 each and were awarded to students in Liberal Arts, Early Childhood Care & Education and Primary and Post-Primary Teaching.

Adam Stapleton, from Ballyneety, received the scholarship for receiving 613 points in his Leaving Certificate at Ard Scoil Rís.

Speaking after finding out he was chosen as a scholarship recipient, Adam said: “I’m delighted to receive this scholarship because it will help so much with the fees, the petrol in and out of college, the books, the stationary and everything I need to help me get on well here as I begin my journey as a Liberal Arts student at MIC”.

Congratulating the recipients was Vice-President of Academic Affairs at MIC, Professor Niamh Hourigan, who said: “I would like to congratulate each and every one of you on this significant achievement.

"These scholarships are awarded on the basis of high-level CAO points obtained in the Leaving Certificate Exams. Many of those receiving the scholarship today received the maximum 625 points and so are very worthy recipients indeed.”

According to MIC’s Student Recruitment Officer, Dr Patrick Cosgrove: “Every student who progresses immediately from second-level study is eligible for the scholarships, which are shared among all our undergraduate programmes across both campuses.

"We were very impressed with the calibre of candidates this year and we saw 15 students exceeding 600 points, 11 of whom achieved the maximum 625 points. I want to wish the students the very best as they continue their studies with MIC.

"Incoming students are also eligible to apply for our popular Elite Sports Scholarships and the CAO Concession scheme.

"Unfortunately, it's not possible to hold on-campus Open Days at present due to COVID-19 but those who are considering studying at MIC can find out everything you need to know about our 13 undergraduate programmes, including our newly launched Bachelor of Science in Psychology on the website.