02 Dec 2021

Limerick Weather: Thursday, December 2, 2021

DRY with sunny spells today. Cloud will build from the west through the morning and afternoon with some rain and drizzle developing in western parts in the late afternoon and moving eastwards in the evening. Highest temperatures of between seven and 11 degrees. Light to moderate westerly breezes will back southwesterly ahead of the rain.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Generally changeable with rain and showers, some wintry, but also good dry and cold conditions away from Atlantic coasts over the weekend before it becomes potentially quite unsettled early next week.

Tonight, rain will continue to track southeastwards with a clearance in the northwest early in the night extending across the country with just some light patchy rain, drizzle and mist lingering in places. Moderate to occasionally fresh southwesterly winds will veer northwesterly once the rain clears and will gradually ease light to moderate by morning. Lowest temperatures ranging from 3 to 8 degrees - coldest in the evening across the north and east, but with temperatures rising overnight.

