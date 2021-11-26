Limerick senior hurling manager helps launch SVP Christmas appeal

LIMERICK Senior Hurling manager John Kiely has helped launch the St. Vincent de Paul (SVP) Mid-West annual Christmas appeal.

The theme of this year's appeal is ‘Impossible Choices’ to reflect what people who struggle financially face every day.

St. Vincent de Paul Mid-West says calls for help have significantly increased this year with its office dealing with between 200 and 250 requests a day.

Regional President Teresa Ryan said: "We are seeing a lot of people getting in touch who have never needed to before, people whose circumstances have changed dramatically due to Covid. We here in SVP have adapted to a new way of doings things and are ensuring that we are getting to people who need help."

“We are once again appealing to the Public to help us assist the thousands of people who are struggling on inadequate incomes,” she said.

Teresa also said that the situation for those struggling financially has worsened with massive increases in energy costs and living expenses.

“We are deeply concerned that during the coming months this crisis will come to a head as households are unable to find extra room in the budget for the escalating energy costs. In those circumstances they will inevitably turn to SVP for help. Need is the only criteria we apply when people seek our help. But to provide that help we need the generous support of the public that we are seeking through this appeal," she added.

"A special word of acknowledgement was also noted to the Local SVP volunteers who quietly and with a sympathetic ear will work tirelessly this Christmas and indeed throughout the year to support the most vulnerable in our society in the Mid-West Region

John Kiely officially launched this year's appeal and said he was honoured to be invited to speak at the event.

"When people have exhausted all other supports in their own circle they are faced with the impossible choice of seeking help or risk hunger or homelessness. Surely the greatest gift we can give this year is to help those in need by supporting those who can meet that need," he said

"Saint Vincent De Paul have an incredible team of volunteers ready to meet that need. Let’s get out there and support team SVP for Christmas," he added.

You can donate to the appeal online now or by phone on 061 317327.