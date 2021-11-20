Limerick's hidden histories to be revealed during virtual showcase

FIVE of County Limerick’s Tiny Little Histories will be uncovered by several specially selected speakers.

The hidden histories of Murroe/Boher, Ballyhoura, Capercullen, Rathkeale, Bruff and many more places will be revealed during the virtual showcase which takes place later today.

Funded by the Arts Council of Ireland and Limerick Arts Office, Creative Communities Midwest, a professionally led network connecting artists and community stakeholders and The GAFF, Limerick will present the first edition.

This virtual showcase will take place from 6pm this Saturday across its social media platforms.

The night will feature stories about Italian paintings hung in a castle in the Ballyhoura region and where they are now as well as a video project created by Murroe-Boher Scouts that tells of secret meetings under an oak tree in Capercullen.

Also included, is the massacre at Castle Matrix by Valerie Foley, which tells of a story about two major historical events which occurred at a now obscure 15th century castle on the outskirts of Rathkeale.

Brendan O’Riordan, brother of the late Cranberries lead singer Dolores O Riordan, will chat to some friends about their memories and stories around the Morning Star River, Bruff.

He will also ask what does Our Lady, a messenger boy and a tub of Isopon and the Bedford Motors have in common?

All the videos and audio recordings will be available to view from 6pm on Saturday, November 20 across You Tube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Soundcloud.

Full details and links will be available here.