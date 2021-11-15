Inspirational Limerick mum wins Family Carer of the Year award

Una and Noah Quish in 2019 / Picture: Press 22
AN INSPIRATIONAL mum who would do anything for her little boy has been named Limerick Netwatch Family Carer of the Year 2021.
Una Quish, originally from Ballylanders but living in Monaleen, was nominated for this award by her husband John Joe and her friend Veronica Collins.
Una cares for four-year-old son Noah, who has high medical complex needs since birth in 2017. Despite battling serious illness and undergoing numerous life-saving surgeries, Noah is always smiling.
Una will now go through to the national finals. Four regional finalists will be selected to attend the Family Carers Ireland Netwatch Family Carer of the Year 2021 awards at the Weston Hotel, Dublin on November 25. One of these extraordinary people will be presented with the overall Netwatch Family Carer of the Year 2021 award by Miriam O Callaghan.
The Limerick Carer of the Year award presentation to Una takes place later this week.
