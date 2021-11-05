SLIDESHOW: First ever West Limerick Harvest Festival marks beginning of new winter season

THE inaugural West Limerick Harvest Festival took place recently to mark Samhain and the start of the new winter season. The ten-day event was West Limerick's first ever collaborative Harvest Festival and saw some of the most beloved destinations come together to bring people an authentic Taste of West Limerick.
PICTURES: Liam Burke/Press 22
Mayor Daniel Butler, Minister of State Patrick O'Donovan, Deputy Brian Leddin, MInister of State Niall Collins and Gordon Daly, LCCC at the official opening | PICTURES: Sean Curtin / True Media
