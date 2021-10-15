Covid incidence rate increases in four areas of Limerick

The highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick is in the Newcastle West Municipal District
MORE than 900 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick in the two weeks between September 28 and October 11, new figures have revealed.
According to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, the 905 new cases was the highest for any fortnight since the middle of August.
During the most recent reporting period, up to Monday, the incidence rate increased in four of Limerick's six Local Electoral Areas while it declined in the other two (Cappamore-Kilmallock and Limerick City North).
The highest number of cases (193) was recorded in the Newcastle West Municipal District which also continues to have the highest rate in Limerick at 704 (per 100,000 population).
A total of 905 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick between September 28 and last Monday - compared to the 787 which were reported in the preceeding fortnight.
____________________
Latest 14-day incidence rate and case numbers for Limerick (September 28 - October 11)
Newcastle West
704 (193 new cases)
Limerick City East
394.2 (183 new cases)
Adare/Rathkeale
487.2 (135 new cases)
Cappamore/Kilmallock
445.1 (155 new cases)
Limerick City North
388.9 (135 new cases)
Limerick City West
298 (104 new cases)
*Overall national rate is 394.2
