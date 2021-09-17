Search

17/09/2021

Covid incidence rates remain above national level in four areas of Limerick

Infection rate of Covid-19 three times the national rate in one part of Limerick

The highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick is in Limerick City West

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THE incidence rate of Covid-19 in four of Limerick's six Local Electoral Areas is now above the overall national rate, new figures have been confirmed.

While there was a reduction in the total number of new cases in Limerick between August 31 and September 13, there were local variations.

According to the data, published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, the 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 increased in two of Limerick's six LEAs in the two weeks up to last Monday..

Increases were recorded in the Limerick City East LEA and in the Adare/Rathkeale Municipal District while case numbers fell in all other areas of Limerick.

Limerick City North and the Cappamore/Kilmallock Municipal District are the only areas of Limerick where the incidence rate is below the national rate of 413.2 (per 100,000).

A total of 763 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick between August 31 and And September 13 - significantly down on the 960 cases which were reported during the preceeding fortnight.

____________________

Latest 14-day incidence rate and case numbers for Limerick (August 31 - September 13)

Limerick City West

487.2 (170 new cases)

Newcastle West

485.1 (133 new cases)

Limerick City East

424.4 (150 new cases)

Adare/Rathkeale

422.2 (117 new cases)

Limerick City North

339.9 (118 new cases)

Cappamore/Kilmallock

215.4 (75 new cases)

