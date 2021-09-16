Further round of walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics confirmed for Limerick

THE Health Service Executive has confirmed another series of walk-in vaccination clinics for adults and children aged 12 and over will take place at Limerick Racecourse over the coming days.

The clinics, the first of which begins on Friday afternoon, form part of the nationwide effort to maximise uptake of the Pfizer vaccine and to provide easy access for those who have received AstraZeneca Dose 1 and who now, as per national guidance, can receive the Pfizer vaccine as their second dose.

Clinics will take place at Limerick Racecourse, Patrickswell between 2pm and 7pm on Friday (Pfizer dose 1 & 2, Moderna dose 2) and on Sunday, between 9am and 6pm (Pfizer dose 1 & 2).

Anyone attending for second doses of Pfizer or Moderna should bring their vaccine record card with them and those who wish to attend the clinics do not require an appointment, and do not need to register in advance.

New figures from the UL Hospitals Group shows that in the week up to close of business last Sunday, a total of 6,291 doses of vaccine were administered in the Mid-West Covid-19 Vaccination Centres bringing to 353,804 the total number of vaccines administered under the UL Hospitals Group vaccination programme.

Last week’s regional total of 6,291 doses was composed of 3,594 at Limerick Racecourse; 1,671 at the West County Hotel, Ennis; and 1,026 at the Abbey Court, Nenagh.

A spokesperson for UL Hospitals said: "While uptake for Covid-19 vaccination in the Mid-West has been very satisfactory, UL Hospitals Groups remains mindful of the transmissibility of Covid-19, particularly the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, and we urge anyone who has yet to receive a first or second dose of vaccine to attend this week’s walk-in clinics, including anyone aged 16 and over, parents of children aged 12-15, and those who have received an AstraZeneca Dose 1 and can now receive Pfizer vaccine for their second dose.

See hse.ie/coronavirus for more.