Teenager 'missing' from Limerick home located 'safe and well'

Valerija Ivanova, 16, had been missing for a number of days
A TEENAGE girl who had been missing from her home in Limerick for four days has been located, gardai have confirmed.
A nationwide appeal was issued seeking help to locate Valerija Ivanova, 16, after the alarm was raised on Wednesday last, August 11.
While gardai have not confirmed where or the circumstances in which she was located, they had indicated earlier that they believed she was in the Ennis area of Clare.
"Valerija Ivanova, 16 years, who was missing from Limerick since Wednesday, August 11 2021, has been located safe and well. We would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this matter," read a short statement issued this Monday morning.
More News
It’s ‘very disrespectful’ just to leave a safety barrier over a person’s grave in Templemary cemetery, Bruree – Cllr Mike Donegan
The Community Resource Centre in Ashford where the finishing touches are just being completed | PICTURES: Brendan Gleeson
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.