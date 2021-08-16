16/08/2021

Teenager 'missing' from Limerick home located 'safe and well'

Gardaí renew appeal for help to find missing Limerick teen

Valerija Ivanova, 16, had been missing for a number of days

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A TEENAGE girl who had been missing from her home in Limerick for four days has been located, gardai have confirmed.

A nationwide appeal was issued seeking help to locate Valerija Ivanova, 16, after the alarm was raised on Wednesday last, August 11.

While gardai have not confirmed where or the circumstances in which she was located, they had indicated earlier that they believed she was in the Ennis area of Clare.

"Valerija Ivanova, 16 years, who was missing from Limerick since Wednesday,  August 11 2021, has been located safe and well. We would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this matter," read a short statement issued this Monday morning.

