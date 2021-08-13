Gardai appeal for information in tracing missing Limerick teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Valerija Ivanova, 16 years, who is missing from Limerick since Wednesday August 11, 2021.
She is described as being 5' 4" in height, with blonde hair and of slim build.
When last seen, Valerija was wearing golden heels, an orange crop top and an orange skirt.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Henry Street on 061 212400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
