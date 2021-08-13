Brave Limerick man 'reunited' with Italian brothers rescued from the sea

A LIMERICK man who was recognised earlier this year for his bravery in rescuing two Italian brothers during an offshore search and rescue mission has been reunited with them for the first time since the incident.

Philip Wrenn, who is originally from Limerick city, works as a winchman with Rescue 115 - the Shannon-based coastguard helicopter.

In February 2019, he was a member of the crew which responded to an incident at Pol na bPheist (the Worm Hole) on Inis Mór off the Galway coast.

Ricardo Zanon and his brother Giovanni were hit by a wave and were knocked into the water having fallen around 20 around metres.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland this week, Mr Zanon said he thought he would die after he fell off the cliff.

"I just remember a big, huge wave like a grey wall coming towards me and then it was completely dark and I thought I was going to die," he said.

He recalled being dragged around by the waves before seeing the rescue helicopter.

When Rescue 115 arrived on the scene it was ascertained that Ricardo was seriously injured and needed immediate medical attention.

Phillip Wrenn, who now lives in Rathkeale, was lowered to the surface and as the waves were getting higher and more unpredictable he made a decision to release from his winch in order to secure one of the brothers who had gone under water. He then gathered both and all three were winched on board the helicopter.

The brothers were taken to University Hospital Galway where they were both treated for their injuries. Ricardo was seriously injured having sustained an open Tib/fib fracture and has undergone serious rehabilitation since.

This week, the brothers and their families returned to Inis Mór for the first time since the incident. They also visited the CHC facility at Shannon where Rescue 115 is based.

Speaking having met the brothers Mr Wrenn, who is married with three children, said the rescue was a team effort.

"As a winchman, when you're on the deck of a boat or a cliff edge or mountain you have to think on the hoof and make split-second decisions and that comes from experience," he told RTÉ News.