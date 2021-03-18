Limerick man receives award for outstanding bravery during search and rescue operation

A LIMERICK man has been recognised for his bravery in rescuing two Italian brothers during an offshore search and rescue mission in 2019.

The brothers, who were holidaying in Ireland, fell into the sea at an infamous black spot called the Worm Hole off Inis Mor, Galway Bay.

Philip Wrenn, a winchman with Rescue 115 - the Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter, has been presented with an award by Minister-of-State Hildegarde Naughton.

“Phil Wrenn is a deserving recipient of the award and his actions that night on Poll an bPeist – Inis Mór, demonstrates a level of professionalism and commitment that I have no doubt is a great source of pride not alone to his immediate colleagues but to anybody who is involved in Search and Rescue. I am delighted to present this award to Phil today, and to honour the extraordinary work of our Coast Guard," she said.

Eugene Clonan, Director Irish Coast Guard added: “It is the role of the Irish Coast Guard to provide assistance to anyone in distress at sea and Philip’s selfless act of bravery exemplifies the actions of all Coast Guard activities in this area along with the county council life guards and declared resources of the RNLI and Community Inshore Rescue Service. “

Robert Tatten, CHC General Operations Manager Ireland, noted: “The award being presented was very appropriate as the Bog Oak Sculpture by Irish sculptor, Brendan Collum, entitled Entwined reminds us that all our lives are entwined, even with strangers we may not have yet met. Philip saved two people he had never met at Inis Mor without thought for his own safety, but his experience and the intense training he and all CHC staff go through enabled him to make that rescue safely.”

In accepting the award Philip, a married father-of-four who is originally from Limerick city, said: “I am accepting this award on behalf of the whole team on Rescue 115. As a team we work together to execute a rescue and I am only one member of that team. Without the professionalism and experience of all the crew that rescue could have had a very different outcome, but happily two people were rescued and I am very happy to have played a small role in that.”

Philip’s bravery has already been recognised as he previously received the 2020 Billy Deacon Award which is presented to winchmen and/or winch operators for meritorious service during Search and Rescue helicopter operations within the Irish and UK Search and Rescue regions.

Philip, who lives in Rathkeale, is a member of Newcastle West Scout group and Newcastle West Cycliing Club. He is also a referee with Munster Association of Referees.