15/08/2021

Major funding boost for innovative not-for-profit organisations in Limerick

Major funding boost for innovative not-for-profit organisations in Limerick

Members of the Sanctuary Runners - Gill Fenton, Mduduzi Dube, Graham Clifford and Ruth Sikhulekile Ndlovu with Padraic Vallely of Rethink Ireland| PICTURE: Odhran Ducie

RETHINK Ireland has announced that seven innovative not-for-profit organisations in the Midwest region are to receive cash grants totalling nearly €370,000.

The philanthropic organisation provides financial and strategic support to charities and social enterprises which are working in communities across the country.

Ignite Midwest has been created to specifically support organisations in Limerick Clare and Tipperary who are working to tackle poverty, social exclusion, and inequality.

The seven organisations to receive funding from Ignite Mid West.

Obair Meals on Wheels Service (Food4U) - €60,000

The Bedford Row Family Clare project  - €60,000  

The Saoirse Addiction Treatment Center - €60,000  

Cuimhneamh an Chláir - €60,000

The Sanctuary Runners - €41,400 

The National Concert Hall's Health & Harmony programme - €44,000

COPD Support Ireland SingStrong project - €43,995

Commenting on the announcement of the latest round of grants, Rethink Ireland Business Development and Political Engagement Manager, Pádraic Vallely, said: “We are delighted to announce funding for seven innovative not-for-profit organisations who are doing excellent work in communities across the Midwest region. This funding will support these organisations, strengthen their impact and reach more people in Clare, Limerick, and Tipperary. We look forward to seeing the positive impact the Ignite Midwest Fund will have on the region by supporting seven fantastic not-for-profit organisations.”

Also commenting, Ralph Parkes from the Parkes Family Limerick and Clare, said: “The Parkes Family is delighted to be one of the Ignite Midwest Fund founders and donors. We believe the Fund will have a lasting impact on the Midwest region and it will be truly transformational for the awardees. We are delighted to support this fund, and we believe in the power of philanthropy and community. Social enterprise and charity work shows us all what is being done to make the Midwest region a better place to live and work.”

The Ignite Midwest Fund has been created in partnership with several private donors from the region including the Parkes Family, the Community Foundation for Ireland, and is matched by the Department of Rural and Community Development via the Dormant Accounts Fund.

it is designed to support community groups, charities and social enterprises in the region who are tackling poverty and inequalities. Across Clare, Limerick, and Tipperary, not-for-profit organisations play a key role in empowering communities by providing vital services and supports.

For more information click here.

