Treaty United begins search for new women's senior manager

TREATY United is beginning the search for a new women's senior team manager.

In a statement issued this Monday. Treaty United said it 'regrets to announce' that Don O’Riordan had advised the club of his 'departure due to time commitments.'

Treaty Utd's youthful squad had a difficult season in the Women's National League finishing bottom of the table.

In their statement Treaty United said it would like to extend 'sincere thanks to Don and his management team for their hard work, dedication and integrity in developing the youngest squad in the Women’s National League during the 2022 campaign'.

"The club wishes Don every success in the future and he will always be welcome at Treaty United. The club will now begin the process of recruiting a new First Team Manager to prepare Treaty United’s Senior Women’s side for the 2023 campaign," the statement continued.

Don O'Riordan, who has managed the Galway WFC side in recent years, was also Galway United manager from 1997 to 2001 and Sligo Rovers until 2004. Previously he had spent 10 years in China where he held a number of different coaching roles.

In China, O'Riordan's roles including serving as head coach of Beijing’s Baxi Women’s Club, while he also coached China’s U-20 women’s side in the Beijing Olympics where they reached the last eight.

During his time at Galway United, he led the club to promotion from the First Division in his second season in charge in the 1998/99 season and also led them to back-to-back FAI Cup semi-finals.

An accomplished footballer, Don O'Riordan lined out with Derby County, Preston North End, Carlisle United, Doncaster Rovers and Notts County.