Search

07 Nov 2022

Treaty United begins search for new women's senior manager

Treaty United begins search for new women's senior manager

Don O'Riordan, who has stepped down from his role as Treaty United's women's senior manager

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

07 Nov 2022 5:20 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

TREATY United is beginning the search for a new women's senior team manager.

In a statement issued this Monday. Treaty United said it 'regrets to announce' that Don O’Riordan had advised the club of his 'departure due to time commitments.'

Treaty Utd's youthful squad had a difficult season in the Women's National League finishing bottom of the table.

In their statement Treaty United said it would like to extend 'sincere thanks to Don and his management team for their hard work, dedication and integrity in developing the youngest squad in the Women’s National League during the 2022 campaign'.

"The club wishes Don every success in the future and he will always be welcome at Treaty United. The club will now begin the process of recruiting a new First Team Manager to prepare Treaty United’s Senior Women’s side for the 2023 campaign," the statement continued.

Don O'Riordan, who has managed the Galway WFC side in recent years, was also Galway United manager from 1997 to 2001 and Sligo Rovers until 2004. Previously he had spent 10 years in China where he held a number of different coaching roles.

In China, O'Riordan's roles including serving as head coach of Beijing’s Baxi Women’s Club, while he also coached China’s U-20 women’s side in the Beijing Olympics where they reached the last eight.

During his time at Galway United, he led the club to promotion from the First Division in his second season in charge in the 1998/99 season and also led them to back-to-back FAI Cup semi-finals.

An accomplished footballer, Don O'Riordan lined out with Derby County, Preston North End, Carlisle United, Doncaster Rovers and Notts County. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media