Heartbreaking Munster Ladies Football final defeat for Limerick's Oola as Naomh Aban prevail

A HEARTBREAKING defeat for Oola in the Munster Ladies Football Junior Championship Final this Saturday evening.

In Mallow this provincial club final finished Naomh Aban 0-7 Oola 0-5.

The Limerick champions dominated possession for long periods but couldn't find the necessary scores.

This final was 0-4 each at half time - indeed the sides also evenly shared 12 wides in the first half.

Despite the low-scoring, this was a pacy end-to-end encounter.

The Limerick champions made the early running and had three points on the scoreboard before Naomh Aban opened their account.

The east Limerick side played with the aid of the breeze in the opening half but time after time failed to break down a Cork defence laden with numbers.

Captain Amy Ryan had Oola off the mark in the sixth minute and two quick-fire points followed from Ellie Bourke - one from a free and one from play.

Oola were now 0-3 to no score clear and just seven minutes played.

Alas the Limerick side were to score just once more in the half.

Naomh Aban were level by the 13th minute - Lydia Ni Mhurchu leading the way with two points from play.

Oola went back in front when Bourke kicked her third point of the half and the final just at the mid-point of the first half.

Grace Ni Mhurchu then levelled for the second time and with no score in the final 10-minutes of the half the sides went to the interval dressing room 0-4 each.

In first half injury time Oola went closest to the opening goal - Chloe O'Brien's shot dropped under the crossbar and Naomh Aban goalkeeper Lauren Ni hAodha just got her fingertips to the ball to keep her goal intact.

In the second half the Cork side hit the front for the first time after just three minutes and when centre back Roisin Ni Chorcora surged forward to kick a fine point they were 0-6 to 0-4 ahead.

Ten minutes into the new half, Oola reopened their account with a Bourke free to leave just one point between the teams - it was to be their only score of the half.

Oola were to finish with 10 wides - one more than their Cork opponents.

The Limerick champions dominated from here but couldn't get a score to get back level.

Inside the final five minutes it was still a one point game and Oola were down to 14 players with Kathleen Fitzgibbon off for a yellow card offence. Indeed both sides finished with 14 with a yellow card for Naomh Aban within 90-seconds of the Oola offence.

Then 25-minutes after their previous score, Naomh Aban broke up field to seal their two point victory in injury-time.