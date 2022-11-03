Live TV confirmed for sold-out Munster rugby tie with South Africa in Pairc Ui Chaoimh

LIVE television coverage has been confirmed for Munster Rugby's upcoming clash against a South Africa Select XV.

The sold-out game takes place at Pairc Ui Chaoimh next Thursday November 10 at 7.30.

Virgin Media Television has now secured free-to-air rights to broadcast the eagerly awaited tie.

It is the first time in six years that Munster have faced a touring side and the first time in the professional era that they take on a South African touring side with the last meeting taking place in 1970.

The sides have met on three previous occasions with South Africa winning all three, and as such they remain the only major touring side the province has yet to claim victory against.

South Africa’s Autumn Nations Series will see the World Champion Springboks play four test matches, against Ireland, France, Italy, and England, while the SA Select XV will play both Munster Rugby and Bristol Bears in important midweek fixtures.

The game is one of a number of rugby matches to be broadcast free-to-air on Virgin Media Television this November, with all three of Ireland’s 2022 Bank of Ireland Nations Series at the Aviva Stadium also being televised.

Coverage for next week's clash in Cork will be live on Virgin Media Two from 6.30pm.

The Munster squad are on a down week following last Saturday evening’s BKT URC game against Ulster at Thomond Park.

The players and coaches will return to the HPC next Monday in preparation for the Munster v South Africa Select XV gamw.

There are 13 Munster players in Ireland camp preparing for the respective Bank of Ireland Nations Series and Ireland ‘A’ game against the All Blacks XV, while Malakai Fekitoa is training with the Tonga camp this week.

And, the lengthy list of Munster rugby players out of action injured at present is not up to 12 - RG Snyman (knee), Jack Daly (knee), Paddy Kelly (head), Keith Earls (thigh), Andrew Conway (knee), Fineen Wycherley (shoulder), Antoine Frisch (calf), Jack O’Sullivan (knee), Stephen Archer (ankle), Tom Ahern (shoulder), Jean Kleyn (ribs) and Liam Coombes (hamstring).