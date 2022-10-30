Seventh heaven for Na Piarsaigh as they power past Kilmallock in Limerick club hurling final

NA PIARSAIGH are Limerick senior hurling champions for a seventh time.

In their 10th ever final appearance the Caherdavin side dethroned holders Kilmallock on a 3-23 to 2-15 scoreline in this Bon Secours Limerick SHC final in the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

What a weekend for Na Piarsaigh, who won the county intermediate football title 24-hours earlier. And, next month they play in the county intermediate hurling final against Croagh-Kilfinny.

Live on TG4, the Light Blues built a seven half time lead and never looked back.

The city side now progress to represent Limerick in the Munster club SHC with a November 20 semi final to come against Ballygunner (Waterford) or Kilruane MacDonaghs (Tipperary).

In this final, the Kieran Bermingham managed and William O'Donoghue captained Na Piarsaigh brought a massive work-rate and produced some sparkling hurling - hitting just five wides.

A goal at the beginning and end of the opening half from Adrian Breen sent Na Piarsaigh to the half time dressing room with a 2-13 to 0-12 lead.

It was a half that returned just one wide for each team and saw 14 different players on the scoresheet.

Champions Kilmallock set up with an extra defender and opened the scoring through Graeme Mulcahy but that was to be the only time they were ahead - the sides were level twice in the early minutes.

In the fifth minute came the first Breen goal - the corner forward finishing from close range after a pop pass from Conor Boylan. The green flag had the city side 1-2 to 0-2 ahead.

When David Dempsey, Peter Casey and William Henn rattled off quick-fore points the Light Blues were 1-5 to 0-3 ahead and 11-minutes lapsed.

Robbie Hanley was a driving force in the opening half for The Baalbec and he was rewarded with a point to steady his side.

Paddy O'Loughlin joined the growing Kilmallock scoresheet and the game had just the goal between the teams at the mid-point of the first half.

Free-takers Kevin Downes and Micheal Houlihan exchanged frees for the next period with young guns Keith Dempsey and David Woulfe also on the mark as the city side edged 1-9 to 0-8 ahead and five minutes to half time.

Mulcahy and Hanley points kept Kilmallock in touch but Mike Foley and Downes scores ensured Na Piarsaigh maintained their lead.

The early Breen goal looked likely to sperate the teams at half time but up he popped again in injury time with another goal - fetching a high ball dropping into the square and finding the net with a one-handed finish.

Two early second half points from Peter Casey helped Na Piarsaigh to move 10-points clear and just eight minutes gone in the new half - 2-16 to 0-12.

Casey was soon up to six points from play and only 42-minutes gone in the final.

As the final entered the final 10-minutes, Na Piarsaigh were 12-points clear.

There was some later consolation for Kilmallock with subs Conor Hanley Clarke (free) and Killian Hayes notching goals.

In injury time David Dempsey hit back with the third Na Piarsaigh goal.

SCORERS: Na Piarsaigh: Adrian Breen 2-3, Kevin Downes 0-7 (6frees), Peter Casey 0-7, David Dempsey 1-1 Ronan Lynch 0-2 (2frees), William Henn, Keith Dempsey and Mike Foley 0-1 each. Kilmallock: Graeme Mulcahy and Micheal Houlihan (4frees) 0-4 each, Conor Hanley Clarke 1-1 (1-1frees), Robbie Hanley and David Woulfe 0-2 each, Paudie O'Brien and Paddy O'Loughlin 0-1 each.

NA PIARSAIGH: Evan Condon; Sean Long, Mike Casey, Cathall King; Mike Foley, Emmet McEvoy, Ronan Lynch; William O'Donoghue, Keith Dempsey; David Dempsey, Kevin Downes, Conor Boylan; William Henn, Peter Casey, Adrian Breen. Subs: Evan Gilvarry for Keith Dempsey (55mins), Gearoid Synnott for Cathall King (58mins), Thomas Grimes for Ronan Lynch (59mins).

KILMALLOCK: Barry Hennessy; Mark O'Loughlin, Aaron Costello, Dan Joy; Philip O'Loughlin, Gavin O'Mahony, Paddy O'Loughlin; Robbie Hanley, Paudie O'Brien; Phelim O'Reilly, Graeme Mulcahy, Micheal Houlihan; Shane O'Brien, Oisin O'Reilly, David Woulfe. Subs: Kevin O'Donnell for Philip O'Loughlin (36mins), Robbie Egan for Micheal Houlihan (41mins), Conor Hanley Clarke for David Woulfe (41mins), Killian Hayes for Phelim O'Reilly (58mins).

REFEREE: Johnny Murphy (Ballylanders).