Oola win a first Limerick intermediate ladies football title with final win over Knockainey

OOLA won a first Limerick intermediate ladies football championship title with a final win over Knockainey this Sunday.

In a rain-soaked Cappamore, Oola were 2-9 to 1-6 winners against Knockainey in the 3Dental sponsored championship.

Beaten in this final last year, the east Limerick side had two early second half goals from captain Amy Ryan to set them on their way to promotion into the senior ranks for the first time.

This county title win also sends them into the Munster club junior championship where they will play Kerry's Firies.

This final was a tense tussle in the opening half with Oola heading to the interval dressing room with a 0-5 to 0-3 lead.

Ellie Bourke had two pointed frees for the side in white and red in that opening half with Amy Ryan, Anna O'Dea and Lainey Stokes also raising white flags for a side coached by Richard Bowles.

Aine Clearly had opened the scoring in the final and her Knockainey side then went over 25-minutes until their second score - a Caoimhe McNamara free.

Clearly also had the final score of the first half to leave just two points between the teams at the break.

Oola made a break for the winning line in the third quarter.

They had goals in the fourth and seventh minute of the new half - both from Amy Ryan.

When Stokes and Bourke added points, they were 2-7 to 0-3 clear and the final was just entering the final quarter.

Credit Knockainey did battled back in the final quarter.

They waited 20-minutes to get their opening score of the second half but then rallied after that McNamara free.

Five minutes from the end Ava Hartigan had a Knockainey goal but there was no denying Oola victory.