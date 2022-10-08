Tough day for Limerick sides in the All-Ireland League

THERE were defeats for Shannon, Old Crescent, UL-Bohemian and Bruff in the 2.30pm kicks-offs in round two of the Energia All-Ireland League fixtures on Saturday.

In Division 1A, newly promoted Shannon suffered their second successive defeat when losing out 41-8 to Ballynahinch at Ballymacarn Park.

Meanwhile, in Division 2A, Old Crescent also fell to their second straight defeat when losing out 24-36 to high-flying Queens University, Belfast at Takumi Park.

Another Limerick side, UL-Bohemian, have also tasted defeat in their opening two outings in 2A when losing out 32-9 to Cashel at Spafield.

In Division 2C, Bruff had their hopes to making it back-to-back wins dashed when losing out 50-26 to Tullamore at Spollanstown. Bruff did pick up a try losing point, scoring four tries.

Shannon's first trip to Ballymacarn Park since their Division 1B meeting with the Ulster side in December 2017 was a forgettable one, despite an encouraging opening for the Parish side.

Ballynahinch, who had beaten Lansdowne on the road in their opening top flight fixture, hit the front on nine minutes, thanks to a penalty goal from Greg Hutley. However, Shannon hit back quickly and the visitors drew level with a penalty of their own shortly after from out-half Mike Cooke.

And visitors Shannon hit the front before the end of the opening quarter as scrum-half Aran Hehir crossed for the game's opening try and an 8-3 lead for the Limerick side.

The see-saw nature of the scoring continued, however, with Hutley's second penalty just after the half hour mark reducing Shannon's lead to just two points at 6-8.

And Ballynahinch then hit the front on the stroke of half-time with a try from Bradley Luney which was converted by Hutley.

The home side led the contest 13-8 at the break as a result.

While Shannon failed to score in the second period, 'Hinch added 28 points in the final half an hour taking advantage of two sin-binnings to record an impressive bonus point win.

Free-scoring 'Hinch had second half tries from Aaron Cairns, 2, Jamie McCartney and Zack McCall, with Hutley converting all four.

Next up for Shannon is a home date with Cork Constitution at Thomond Park's back pitch on Saturday next, 2.30pm.

In Division 2A, Old Crescent hosted a Queen's University, Belfast side which had dispatched Dolphin by 57 points in their previous outing.

The students racked up 11 tries in their opening game and they continued that clinical form at Takumi Park when grabbing three tries inside the opening quarter, successfully converting two, to build a significant 19-0 advantage.

To their credit, Old Crescent hit back and the exciting Stephen Kiely, who grabbed a brace of tries for the Limerick side in their opening game, scampered over for a precious five-pointer on the half hour mark. Ronan McKenna's conversion reduced the visitors lead to 12 points, 7-19.

A second try from Stephen Kiely, again converted by McKenna, left just five points between the sides, 14-19, three minutes before half-time.

However, visitors QUB hit back and secured the bonus point try before the break to lead 24-14 at half-time.

To their credit, Crescent showed resilience on the restart, scoring their third try of the game through Aaron Cosgrove. McKenna's successful conversion left just three points between the sides, 21-24.

Old Crescent then drew level with the students on 58 minutes after McKenna converted a penalty for 24-24.

Queen's then lost a player to a red card. However, they overcame that setback to secure the win thanks to two late tries, one of which was coverted.

The second try prevented Crescent from securing a bonus point.

Also in 2A, UL-Bohs' took an early 3-0 lead against Cashel at Spafield thanks to Harry Byrne's penalty.

However, the Tipperary side responded strongly to lead the Red, Red Robins 15-3 at half-time, scoring two tries in the process.

The teams swapped penalty goals at the start of the second period as the score moved on to 18-6, with Byrne again on target for the Annacotty side.

A third Byrne penalty left nine points between the sides at 18-9. However, Cashel put the issue beyond doubt when awarded a penalty try to ease clear. The home side then added a try under the posts, which was also converted, to score a convincing 23 point win.

In Division 2C, Bruff, looking to build on their opening weekend success against Omagh, made a slow start away to Tullamore at Spollanstown.

The home side grabbed three first quarter tries, including being awarded a penalty try, as Bruff picked up two yellow cards.

Trailing 0-21, Bruff were facing an uphill battle, but the visitors hit back with a try from their New Zealand centre Warren Loulanting. The successful conversion made it 7-21.

A try from in-form Paul Collins then hauled Bruff to within nine points of their opponents at 12-21.

However, a penalty and try for Tullamore helped the Offaly side regain the initiative and move into a 29-12 lead. To their credit, Bruff hit back with a third try to close within 10 points at 19-29.

Both sides managed further tries, with Bruff securing a bonus point, as Tullamore secured a maximum five point haul in a 24 point win.















