06 Oct 2022

Conor Murray back in the Munster rugby starting team for big URC derby against Connacht

Munster team

Munster's Conor Murray pictured during last weekend's United Rugby Championship win over Zebre Parma at Musgrave Park | PICTURE: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

06 Oct 2022 1:01 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE Munster rugby team to face Connacht in round 4 of the BKT URC at the Sportsground on Friday night has been named.

There are four changes to the side that beat Zebre last weekend with Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Gavin Coombes all to start for the first time this season - Carbery is making his first start at full back for Munster.

The game in Galway has a 7.35pm start and will be live on TG4 this October 7.

Jean Kleyn also comes into the side after recovering from a head injury but Mike Haley and Fineen Wycherley were unavailable after picking up knocks.

Greencore Munster Rugby Academy duo Conor Phillips and Patrick Campbell keep their places on either flank with Carbery completing the back three.

Murray and Ben Healy form the half-back pairing with Dan Goggin and Malakai Fekitoa continuing their centre partnership.

The front row of Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and Keynan Knox is unchanged with Kleyn coming in to partner Tadhg Beirne in the engine room.

Jack O’Donoghue, captain Peter O’Mahony and Coombes complete the side.

There are two Academy players among the replacements with Fionn Gibbons set to make his Munster debut and Edwin Edogbo in line for his third appearance of the season. First year Academy player Gibbons can play in the centre and on the wing and was a Grand Slam winner with the Ireland U20s earlier this year.

MUNSTER: Joey Carbery; Conor Phillips, Malakai Fekitoa, Dan Goggin, Patrick Campbell; Ben Healy, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Keynan Knox; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Scott Buckley, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Edwin Edogbo, Jack O’Sullivan, Craig Casey, Rory Scannell, Fionn Gibbons.

