02 Oct 2022

Ballylanders relegate neighbours Galbally from Limerick SFC with extra time scoring burst

GAA President officially opens Ballylanders GAA facilities

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell in Kilfinane

02 Oct 2022 5:39 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

BALLYLANDERS maintained their senior football status with victory in a south Limerick derby this Sunday afternoon.

In Kilfinane extra time was needed before Ballylanders emerged 2-16 to 1-11 winners over Galbally.

Defeat sends Galbally down to the intermediate ranks after a four year stay in the top flight - the same as their previous stay from 2011-14.

For Ballylanders the can look forward to 25th year in the Limerick SFC 2023.

The sides finished level, 1-10 each, at the end of normal time but Ballylanders found another gear in extra time to win.

Galbally made the early running with Mike Donovan and Ger Quinlan scores to lead 0-4 to 0-1 at the end of the opening quarter.

Then came a Ballylanders goal - Stephen Fox scoring from the penalty spot after he had been fouled.

That had the men in green and gold level 1-2 to 0-5 and 22-minutes played.

Ger Quinlan hit back almost immediately with a Galbally goal but despite points from Danny Frewen, it was the side in black and white that led 1-6 to 1-5 at half time.

Galbally had Dylan O'Shea, Quinlan and Donovan among the scores as they hit the ground running in the second half to move four points clear.

But back came Ballylanders with their own run of scores, from Ciaran Kelly and Jimmy Barry Murphy frees, to level up the contest for the fourth time at 1-9 each and the stopwatch just inside the final quarter.

There was to be just one point each in that final quarter - Eoin O'Mahony (free) had Galbally ahead in the 51st minute and then Ciaran Kelly levelled in the 54th minute.

Both sides had chances to win it - including Ballylanders introducing Kieran O'Callaghan to kick a last gasp 50m free - but extra time was ultimately needed.

In the first 10-minutes period, Ballylanders laid the foundation for victory and would be 2-14 to 1-10 ahead at half time.

Their goal came from Danny Frewen with Eoin Walsh and Eoin O'Mahony also among the scores.

In the second half of extra time there were three points and three red cards - Eoin McGrath and Mike Donovan (both Galbally) and Ciaran Kelly (Ballylanders) all sent to the line.

Indeed it finished 12v13 with late blackcards for Gary McCarthy (Galbally) and Shane O'Donoaghue (Ballylanders).

Liam Dennehy had two Ballylanders points in the second half of extra time to confirm their eight point winning margin.

